Software Developer

Our client based in Isando; Johannesburg is seeking a Software Developer to join their team.

Purpose of the Role:

The role is one which requires intermediate to advanced skills and understanding of software development and coding preferably with experience in Mendix software development, or an alternate rapid development tools/ low code or java experience. The role also requires the candidate to show a high level of dependability, logical thinking, communication skills and ability to work alongside internal business customers.

The role will have accountability for the development of internal applications built on the Mendix framework, based on tasks according to scheduled sprints which include development for new applications, bug fixes and minor feature request of several internal business applications.

OBJECTIVES

1. MAIN FUNCTIONS OF THE JOB

Development

Design and build applications for the Mendix platform – feature requests, bug fixes & business project applications, including mobile and web applications

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications

Collaborate with a team to define, design, and ship new features

Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization and do code review

Understanding & development of integration with other systems using web services

Understanding of other programming languages e.g. java, SQL

Working with agile planning tool within the internal development team

Ensuring all development documentation is in place and up to date

Working with Business Analyst & Test Analyst to ensure development delivery is on schedule

Ad-Hoc testing of development of other team members work

Comply to the company’s Software Development Policy and associated procedures

Ensure the company’s CI is applied in all UI develop

Internal Business Support

2nd level business support on all internal business applications

Liaising with business on bugs and fixes of internal business applications

Ad-Hoc training for business users

After-hours support standby one week in every 4-5 weeks

Information Technology

Manage risks associated with access to the information assets/systems

2. SKILLS REQUIREMENT

Team work and knowledge sharing amongst the team

Good communication skills

Active listening – ability to understand requirements

Ability to communicate in English

Proactive problem solver

Ability to work independently & a positive team player

Self-motivated

Conducts self professionally, exhibits high levels of tolerance and patience

Responsible for continued learning and self-development

Dependable – all activities performed on time

Ability to write technical design specifications or technical impact documentation

3. QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Matric

Understanding of agile development methodologies

Understanding of other development languages preferred (JAVA preferred)

Knowledge of internet protocols eg. SNMP, SMTP & IMAP preferable

Knowledge of systems integration using REST & SOAP Web Services

Preference will be given to candidates who

Who have previous software development experience and understanding of rapid development tools

A certification in Mendix development tools (eg Mendix Rapid Developer, Intermediate, Advanced or Expert); Advanced level preferred, but not mandatory

4. SHEQ, INFORMATION SECURITY, LEGAL AND OTHER REQUIREMNTS AND OBLIGATIONS

Employees to demonstrate commitment to the requirements of the Integrated Management System by:

Taking reasonable care for the health and safety of himself/herself, others and the workplace.

Obeying all stipulated company rules, policies and procedures in compliance to the Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993, the Health & Safety Management Program, ISO [Phone Number Removed];, ISO 9001:2015, ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and ISO [Phone Number Removed]; Standards.

Report all unsafe or unhealthy conditions and threats that come to his/her attention that may affect persons or the business.

Ensuring the preservation of confidentiality, integrity and accessibility of information for the company and their respective clients.

Committing to the implementation and maintenance of their Quality Management System.

All company employees are responsible for the quality of their work and the protection of company and client information.

Committing to the implementation and maintenance of their Environmental Management System, environmental statutory and regulatory compliance and performance.

Committing to the implementation and maintenance of their Energy Management System, energy related statutory and regulatory compliance and performance.

Committed to the protection of personal information and POPIA or other relevant statutory and regulatory compliance and performance.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

IT

Software Developer

