Our client is seeking a talented Software Developer to join their team. The candidate will work with a team of Developers and users to develop systems that meet the business requirements for an investment management business, and it’s associated products. The ideal candidate must be willing to travel to the office daily.

Requirements:

Degree, Diploma, or relevant IT qualification

4-6 years’ experience

Reporting Services & Analysis Services experience an advantage.

Experience in business analysis would be an advantage.

DotNet (ASP.NET and C#)

PHP

HTML, JavaScript

MS SQL Server

Responsibilities:

Develop a good understanding of the company’s products, processes, systems and technologies:

Work with end-users and business analyst to learn and understand the system and processes.

Work with other developers to learn and understand existing technologies and architecture.

Develop a good understanding of the company’s products, their features, benefits, differences and specifics.

Perform development, support and maintenance according to company standards, business requirements, quality requirements and deadlines:

Know and use existing code patterns and standards.

Stay up to date with technologies used by the company.

Contribute to the continued improvement of patterns and standards.

Ensure tasks meet quality requirements and deadlines.

Provide timeous support and maintenance when required.

Ensure work is completed to specification and within timeframe.

Contribute to the architecture, design and technical specifications of relevant IT systems – including database design and code patterns, etc:

Understand the system design and architecture.

Contribute towards ongoing improvement of the system design and architecture.

Ensure that new features do not break existing features.

Research and understand relevant new technologies:

Show an interest in the field of software development through ongoing research.

Continually research new technologies and changes to current technologies that could be relevant to the business.

Communicate useful findings to the team.

Successfully work within the IT team and across business teams:

Promote a culture of mentoring, learning and sharing.

Engage in collaborative development meetings.

Be accountable to members of your own team as well as other teams.

Work based on the Marriott values.

Work on a hybrid basis.

