Software Engineer – UBUNTU LINUX C

Duties:
- Collaborating with internal stakeholders for enhancements, requests, and progress updates.
- The design, specification, coding, testing, maintenance, and documentation of applications and/or utilities and/or libraries.
- Taking on existing utilities, libraries, and servers.
- Upgrading artifacts as part of server upgrades onto newer Ubuntu OS versions.
Minimum requirements:
- A Degree or Diploma in Information Systems or Computer Science.
- Minimum 5 years work experience developing C / C++ on Linux servers.
- Creating and working with 24/7 operational mission critical services.
- Good experience with each of the following:
- Analysis and design of utilities and libraries to be developed.
- Software Development Life Cycle.
- SQL database design, querying and processing.
- Application integrations using: REST / Web or Micro-services.
- Bash commands and scripting
- Networking (TCP/IP, UDP, iptables, routing tables)
- Customizing open-source projects
Additional Skills and Understanding:
- Wi-Fi hotspot workings
- Radius integrations
- Ipsets, pmacct
- DHCP
- DNS
- Python scripting
- Automation
Desired Skills:
- C / C++ on Linux servers
- Analysis
- Design
- testing
- documenting
- and maintaining
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree