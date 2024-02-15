Software Engineer – UBUNTU LINUX C

Feb 15, 2024

Duties:

  • Collaborating with internal stakeholders for enhancements, requests, and progress updates.
  • The design, specification, coding, testing, maintenance, and documentation of applications and/or utilities and/or libraries.
  • Taking on existing utilities, libraries, and servers.
  • Upgrading artifacts as part of server upgrades onto newer Ubuntu OS versions.

Minimum requirements:

  • A Degree or Diploma in Information Systems or Computer Science.
  • Minimum 5 years work experience developing C / C++ on Linux servers.
  • Creating and working with 24/7 operational mission critical services.
  • Good experience with each of the following:
    • Analysis and design of utilities and libraries to be developed.
    • Software Development Life Cycle.
    • SQL database design, querying and processing.
    • Application integrations using: REST / Web or Micro-services.
    • Bash commands and scripting
    • Networking (TCP/IP, UDP, iptables, routing tables)
    • Customizing open-source projects

Additional Skills and Understanding:

  • Wi-Fi hotspot workings
  • Radius integrations
  • Ipsets, pmacct
  • DHCP
  • DNS
  • Python scripting
  • Automation

Desired Skills:

  • C / C++ on Linux servers
  • Analysis
  • Design
  • testing
  • documenting
  • and maintaining

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

