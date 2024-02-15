Technical Coordinator

Join this top company and elevate your long term career!
You will be required to:
- Diagnose inbound client technical issues (IT) and raise tickets
- Allocate jobs to either Helpdesk or On-Site Technicians
-
Follow up with clients to ensure customer satisfaction
-
Monitor adherence to SLA’s
We are looking for a high energy individual who is well-groomed and with excellent interpersonal skills. MUST come from a similar role please – not negotiable
Desired Skills:
- Support desk coordination
- Service desk coordination
About The Employer:
Leading IT services company that proudly offers a great platform for someone with a positive attitude to build a long term career