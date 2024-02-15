Technical Coordinator

Join this top company and elevate your long term career!

You will be required to:

Diagnose inbound client technical issues (IT) and raise tickets

Allocate jobs to either Helpdesk or On-Site Technicians

Follow up with clients to ensure customer satisfaction

Monitor adherence to SLA’s

We are looking for a high energy individual who is well-groomed and with excellent interpersonal skills. MUST come from a similar role please – not negotiable

Desired Skills:

Support desk coordination

Service desk coordination

About The Employer:

Leading IT services company that proudly offers a great platform for someone with a positive attitude to build a long term career

Learn more/Apply for this position