Join the iOCO Infrastructure Services Community: Where Work is an Adventure, Not Just a Job. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and technical support to our clients. We are currently seeking a highly skilled and motivated individual to join our team as a Technical Support Specialist. If you have a passion for technology, excellent problem-solving skills, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, we encourage you to apply.

What you’ll do:

Onsite and Remote User Support to Clients.

General maintenance to office/boardrooms.

VIP User Support.

Diagnose Hardware issues.

Reload of machines.

Network Support.

Your Expertise:

5 + Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; generalist. Basic Server Support.

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

A+, N+

MCSA/MCSE / International Equivalent

ITIL Foundation

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Pretoria

Work environment: Onsite (open plan office)

Physical Demands: Sitting, Bending

Travel: Own vehicle is essential, with a valid driver’s license

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

