Technical Support Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

Join the iOCO Infrastructure Services Community: Where Work is an Adventure, Not Just a Job. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and technical support to our clients. We are currently seeking a highly skilled and motivated individual to join our team as a Technical Support Specialist. If you have a passion for technology, excellent problem-solving skills, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, we encourage you to apply.
What you’ll do:
- Onsite and Remote User Support to Clients.
- General maintenance to office/boardrooms.
- VIP User Support.
- Diagnose Hardware issues.
- Reload of machines.
- Network Support.
Your Expertise:
- 5 + Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; generalist. Basic Server Support.
Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
- A+, N+
- MCSA/MCSE / International Equivalent
- ITIL Foundation
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Pretoria
- Work environment: Onsite (open plan office)
- Physical Demands: Sitting, Bending
- Travel: Own vehicle is essential, with a valid driver’s license
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery