Technical Support Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

Feb 15, 2024

Join the iOCO Infrastructure Services Community: Where Work is an Adventure, Not Just a Job. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and technical support to our clients. We are currently seeking a highly skilled and motivated individual to join our team as a Technical Support Specialist. If you have a passion for technology, excellent problem-solving skills, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, we encourage you to apply.

What you’ll do:

  • Onsite and Remote User Support to Clients.

  • General maintenance to office/boardrooms.

  • VIP User Support.

  • Diagnose Hardware issues.

  • Reload of machines.

  • Network Support.

Your Expertise:

  • 5 + Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; generalist. Basic Server Support.

Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

  • A+, N+

  • MCSA/MCSE / International Equivalent

  • ITIL Foundation

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent Position

  • Location: Pretoria

  • Work environment: Onsite (open plan office)

  • Physical Demands: Sitting, Bending

  • Travel: Own vehicle is essential, with a valid driver’s license

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position