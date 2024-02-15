Test Analyst

Join a rapidly expanding organization that prioritizes the notion that work should be enjoyable, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive work environment. Regarded as a leading entity within the financial services sector, the company distinguishes itself through its contemporary workplace designs reminiscent of those adopted by industry giants such as Google. Offering an array of benefits and fostering a culture centered around familial values, the company is committed to integrating these principles into all aspects of its operations.
The Information Technology (IT) department embodies youthfulness, dynamism, and fervor. Traditional methodologies are eschewed in favor of progressive approaches, with the term “legacy” deemed unfavorable. Embracing cutting-edge technologies, the company develops its entire suite of business systems internally, facilitated by a team of enthusiastic and content employees.
You will need:
- 3+ years’ experience in software testing
- Experience with other tools (i.e., SQL / Swagger / PostMan / DevOps) will be highly beneficial
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Experience in an Agile/Scrum environment
- Experience within the short-term insurance industry is a must
- A relevant IT degree or diploma
- ISTQB Certification or equivalent will be beneficial
Duties:
- Participating in all SCRUM ceremonies
- Perform test analysis on user stories/requirements provided
- Execute and evaluate test cases and report test results
- Defect tracking of all defects logged in your team
- Participating in rollouts and go-live activities
