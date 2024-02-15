Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Join a rapidly expanding organization that prioritizes the notion that work should be enjoyable, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive work environment. Regarded as a leading entity within the financial services sector, the company distinguishes itself through its contemporary workplace designs reminiscent of those adopted by industry giants such as Google. Offering an array of benefits and fostering a culture centered around familial values, the company is committed to integrating these principles into all aspects of its operations.

The Information Technology (IT) department embodies youthfulness, dynamism, and fervor. Traditional methodologies are eschewed in favor of progressive approaches, with the term “legacy” deemed unfavorable. Embracing cutting-edge technologies, the company develops its entire suite of business systems internally, facilitated by a team of enthusiastic and content employees.

You will need:

3+ years’ experience in software testing

Experience with other tools (i.e., SQL / Swagger / PostMan / DevOps) will be highly beneficial

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Experience in an Agile/Scrum environment

Experience within the short-term insurance industry is a must

A relevant IT degree or diploma

ISTQB Certification or equivalent will be beneficial

Duties:

Participating in all SCRUM ceremonies

Perform test analysis on user stories/requirements provided

Execute and evaluate test cases and report test results

Defect tracking of all defects logged in your team

Participating in rollouts and go-live activities

Desired Skills:

sql

swagger

postman

devops

api

Test Scripts

Test Cases

Test scenarios

azure

istqb

agile

scrum

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

