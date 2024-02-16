Angular Mashup Frontend Developer

Are you a talented Angular developer with a passion for creating seamless and innovative user interfaces? Our client is on the lookout for a skilled Frontend Developer to join their team and contribute to the evolution of cutting-edge digital experiences
Essential Skills:
- HTML, CSS, & JavaScript / Typescript
- Angular 8+
- Mobile First Development
Qualifications:
- 5+ years’ Development Experience
- Solid understanding of web security best practices.
- Ability to analyse requirements, create specifications, and design comprehensive solutions.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Agile working experience
- Ability to work as part of a team.
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
- Self-Managed.
- Exceptional Time Management.
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- Ability and willingness to upskill, train and certify to remain relevant with latest technology.
- Willing and able to travel internationally.
Apply now and become part of the team driving innovation at the intersection of technology and automotive excellence!
Desired Skills:
- HTML.CSS
- JavaScript
- Typescript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years