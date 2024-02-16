Angular Mashup Frontend Developer

Feb 16, 2024

Are you a talented Angular developer with a passion for creating seamless and innovative user interfaces? Our client is on the lookout for a skilled Frontend Developer to join their team and contribute to the evolution of cutting-edge digital experiences

Essential Skills:

  • HTML, CSS, & JavaScript / Typescript
  • Angular 8+
  • Mobile First Development

Qualifications:

  • 5+ years’ Development Experience
  • Solid understanding of web security best practices.
  • Ability to analyse requirements, create specifications, and design comprehensive solutions.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
  • Agile working experience
  • Ability to work as part of a team.
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
  • Self-Managed.
  • Exceptional Time Management.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics.
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
  • Ability and willingness to upskill, train and certify to remain relevant with latest technology.
  • Willing and able to travel internationally.

Apply now and become part of the team driving innovation at the intersection of technology and automotive excellence!

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

