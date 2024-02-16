Angular Mashup Frontend Developer

Are you a talented Angular developer with a passion for creating seamless and innovative user interfaces? Our client is on the lookout for a skilled Frontend Developer to join their team and contribute to the evolution of cutting-edge digital experiences

Essential Skills:

HTML, CSS, & JavaScript / Typescript

Angular 8+

Mobile First Development

Qualifications:

5+ years’ Development Experience

Solid understanding of web security best practices.

Ability to analyse requirements, create specifications, and design comprehensive solutions.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Agile working experience

Ability to work as part of a team.

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.

Self-Managed.

Exceptional Time Management.

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.

Strong presentation skills

Above-board work ethics.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Ability and willingness to upskill, train and certify to remain relevant with latest technology.

Willing and able to travel internationally.

Apply now and become part of the team driving innovation at the intersection of technology and automotive excellence!

Desired Skills:

HTML.CSS

JavaScript

Typescript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

