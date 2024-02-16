Azure Data Engineer

Are you a skilled IT professional with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented Azure Data Engineer to join their dynamic team at the Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

Are you ready to drive data solutions into the future?

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Programming skills in data related programming languages and frameworks, such as Python, Spark, SQL, Kusto.

Experience with Azure Data Solutions (e. g. Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Explorer, Azure Databricks)

Profound technical understanding for Data Engineering and Data Warehouse Design.

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

Python

Spark

SQL

Kusto.

Azure Data Solutions

Data Factory

Azure Data Explorer

Azure Databricks

Learn more/Apply for this position