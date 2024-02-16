B2C c-commerce market to hit $17,77trn by 2023

The global B2C e-commerce market size is projected to reach $17,77-trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19,1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research.

Within the business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce market landscape, the diversification of product groups, assortments, and niche markets has catered to evolving consumer needs, preferences, and lifestyle trends, promoting innovation, differentiation, and competitive edge for businesses operating in the digital marketplace.

Physical storefronts, significant brick-and-mortar infrastructure, and associated costs related to overhead are replaced by business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platforms, allowing firms to deploy resources more efficiently, optimize operating expenses, and achieve larger profit margins in a highly competitive marketplace.

Market globalisation, trade liberalisation initiatives, and improvements in logistics, administration of supply chains, and global shipping facilities present opportunities for the B2C e-commerce market to broaden its reach, enter new markets, and capitalise on underserved consumer segments, thereby unlocking new revenue streams and expansion of B2C e-commerce market options.

By embracing innovative strategies, partnership building, and customer-centric approaches, B2C e-commerce market platforms aim to differentiate their product offerings, provide disruptive solutions, and develop distinctive value propositions that stick with changing consumer needs, preferences, and objectives in the age of digital media.

Integrating social media platforms, interactive elements, and shoppable content into B2C e-commerce market platforms enables seamless social commerce experiences, promotes viral marketing, and leverages user-generated content, amplifying brand visibility, involvement, and rates of conversion while fostering community-building and promoting the brand in the interconnected digital ecosystem.

In addition, governments across the globe are investigating and implementing digital taxation regimes, VAT structures, and revenue generation mechanisms to capture B2C e-commerce market transactions, cross-border trade activities, and online marketplaces, ensuring fiscal sustainability, global competitiveness, and tax compliance in the digital economy.

Furthermore, adopting sustainable, eco-friendly, and circular economy practices will allow the B2C e-commerce market to reduce environmental impact, minimize waste, and promote responsible consumption, thereby attracting environmentally conscious buyers, fostering brand loyalty, and driving value-driven growth in the environmentally-friendly B2C e-commerce marketplace.

Highlights of the B2C e-commerce market include:

* The clothing & footwear segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 21% over the forecast period. The shift in customer preferences toward online purchasing, convenience, and personalized experiences is driving growth in the B2C e-commerce market for the clothing & footwear segment. Advances in technology, such as augmented reality (AR) enabling virtual try-ons and artificial intelligence-driven personalised recommendations, improve the online shopping experience, increasing customer participation and satisfaction, which is prompting the segment growth in the forecasted period.

* The Middle East & Africa region is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 21% over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increased internet penetration, and higher smartphone adoption are improving digital connectivity is boosting the online consumer base. Government initiatives and legislative reforms targeted at boosting the ecosystems of entrepreneurs and easing cross-border trade are providing a favorable environment for MEA B2C e-commerce market growth.