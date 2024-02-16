Business Analyst

Feb 16, 2024

My client based in Sandton is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Process and Data Mapping
  • Perform detailed analysis, documenting processes, and mapping data intricacies
  • Analyse As-Is “Week in the Life of” (WILO) processes, identifying and resolving gaps
  • Develop activity-level Business Process Maps and RACIs for both As-Is and To-Be states / processes
  • Gap Analysis
  • Identify and bridge the gaps between existing and new functionality
  • Define Activity RACI and compare As-Is and To-Be processes to identify gaps and change impacts
  • Map As-Is Processes and WILO to User Stories, providing input for High-Level Design
  • Craft a comprehensive strategy or case-for-change document for the project
  • Requirements Definition
  • Define detailed requirements for system implementation based on the gap analysis
  • Testing
  • Ensure thorough testing of implemented solutions
  • Lifecycle Involvement
  • Be fully engaged in the Software Development Life Cycle, embracing both agile and hybrid methodologies
  • Assess current system-based processes, identifying opportunities for simplification
  • Explore technology-enabled opportunities and the development of new processes
  • Monitor process compliance, identify trends and issues, and implement actions to enhance compliance

Experience

  • Degree with 2 to 4 years related experience
  • Advanced Business Analysis certification
  • Experience with similar work which would stem from process reengineering, mergers and acquisitions, digital transformations, etc.
  • Business and Data Analysis
  • Business processes
  • Project requirements definition
  • Management of budget
  • Project and resource management
  • Agile approach, adapting quickly to change
  • Well-versed in BABOK tools and techniques
  • Keen attention to detail
  • Organised, structured, and proactive
  • Proven analytical and critical thinking skills
  • Unquestionable integrity and a sense of urgency
  • Positive, professional, with excellent communication and stakeholder management skills

Competencies

  • Decision quality
  • Interpersonal savvy
  • Optimises work processes
  • Plans and aligns
  • Be resilient
  • Collaborates
  • Cultivates innovation
  • Customer focus
  • Drives results

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • SDLC
  • BABOK
  • Data Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position