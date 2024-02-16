Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client is dedicated to transforming the payment landscape with a vision of providing a risk-free and empowering payment solution. Unlike other options, they prioritise responsible alternatives to credit, offering a clear and compelling value proposition for all. Their payment option aims to alleviate debt burdens, enabling shoppers to pay as they earn, free from the threat of accumulating charges. With a focus on financial well-being, our client empowers shoppers to make payments on their terms.

What you will be doing:

Collaborate to gather detailed business requirements.

Use interviews, workshops, and surveys for information.

Facilitate communication among business units.

Work closely with the engineering team for clear technical specifications.

What you need:

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, or Computer Science.

Experienced Business Analyst in fintech.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication for both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Familiarity with agile methodologies and project management tools.

Knowledge of financial services, payments, and regulatory compliance.

AWS knowledge is a plus.

Job ID:

J104427

