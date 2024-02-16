Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

About our client:

Our client is a well-established and highly regarded South African software development company that develops, supports and consults software solutions for the academic sector. With offices in Jhb and Cape Town, they are progressive with regard to their technology stack. Their solutions and services span the full range of the software development life cycle. Employees are mostly permanent and long term. They have a very low staff turnover, which is indicative of how well they are treated.

What you will be doing:

Gain understanding of SIS products, user objectives, and business requirements.

Transform requirements into product features and solutions.

Assess customer requests to shape product roadmap and enhancements.

Collaborate on a competitive product roadmap and maintain a backlog.

Work with UX/UI designers for front-end design and create specifications.

Simplify technical concepts and engage clients through sessions, workshops, demos, and Q&As.

Assist with quotes, proposals, custom development, and business process analysis.

Conduct sprint planning, reviews, and refinement sessions, address issues, and document detailed requirements.

Use Jira for task tracking, define test strategies, and conduct testing.

Ensure product meets conditions, standards, and customer needs.

Support developers with design and requirements understanding, manage project delivery and scope.

Identify and mitigate risks, coordinate infrastructure and service orders.

Schedule feature development, lead client kick-off, and contribute to training.

Oversee implementation workflow, configure SIS environment, and troubleshoot issues.

Provide resolutions, prioritise support items, and analyse data for improvements.

Maintain version documentation, follow support standards, and participate in retrospectives.

Analyse OSD, organise concept webinars, and maintain demo environments.

Collaborate with Business Analysts, perform support team administration, and offer project feedback.

What you need:

Bachelor’s degree or similar qualification.

Formal training in requirements analysis.

5+ years of Business Analysis experience in post-secondary education.

Experience with Scrum methodology.

Familiarity with student information systems and ERP solutions.

Passion for client focus and user experience.

Strong communication and presentation skills.

Excellent listening and written communication skills.

Applied understanding of education administration.

Technical knowledge of education technology, SaaS, systems integration (e.g., LTI, APIs), and business intelligence.

Familiarity with software implementation life-cycle and industry-standard methodologies.

Understanding of business process design principles and concepts.

Ability to develop application and data integration specifications.

Capability to transform business requirements into functional designs.

Contribution to implementing designs at a technical level.

Knowledge of object-oriented concepts.

Prior experience on a project team.

Effective time management and ability to work under tight deadlines.

Adaptability to shifting project priorities.

Job ID:

J104420

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

ERP Systems

Saas

