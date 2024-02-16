Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

My client based in Sandton is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Process and Data Mapping

Perform detailed analysis, documenting processes, and mapping data intricacies

Analyse As-Is “Week in the Life of” (WILO) processes, identifying and resolving gaps

Develop activity-level Business Process Maps and RACIs for both As-Is and To-Be states / processes

Gap Analysis

Identify and bridge the gaps between existing and new functionality

Define Activity RACI and compare As-Is and To-Be processes to identify gaps and change impacts

Map As-Is Processes and WILO to User Stories, providing input for High-Level Design

Craft a comprehensive strategy or case-for-change document for the project

Requirements Definition

Define detailed requirements for system implementation based on the gap analysis

Testing

Ensure thorough testing of implemented solutions

Lifecycle Involvement

Be fully engaged in the Software Development Life Cycle, embracing both agile and hybrid methodologies

Assess current system-based processes, identifying opportunities for simplification

Explore technology-enabled opportunities and the development of new processes

Monitor process compliance, identify trends and issues, and implement actions to enhance compliance

Experience

Degree with 2 to 4 years related experience

Advanced Business Analysis certification

Experience with similar work which would stem from process reengineering, mergers and acquisitions, digital transformations, etc.

Business and Data Analysis

Business processes

Project requirements definition

Management of budget

Project and resource management

Agile approach, adapting quickly to change

Well-versed in BABOK tools and techniques

Keen attention to detail

Organised, structured, and proactive

Proven analytical and critical thinking skills

Unquestionable integrity and a sense of urgency

Positive, professional, with excellent communication and stakeholder management skills

Competencies

Decision quality

Interpersonal savvy

Optimises work processes

Plans and aligns

Be resilient

Collaborates

Cultivates innovation

Customer focus

Drives results

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

SDLC

BABOK

Data Analysis

