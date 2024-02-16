Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

My client based in Sandton is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Process and Data Mapping
- Perform detailed analysis, documenting processes, and mapping data intricacies
- Analyse As-Is “Week in the Life of” (WILO) processes, identifying and resolving gaps
- Develop activity-level Business Process Maps and RACIs for both As-Is and To-Be states / processes
- Gap Analysis
- Identify and bridge the gaps between existing and new functionality
- Define Activity RACI and compare As-Is and To-Be processes to identify gaps and change impacts
- Map As-Is Processes and WILO to User Stories, providing input for High-Level Design
- Craft a comprehensive strategy or case-for-change document for the project
- Requirements Definition
- Define detailed requirements for system implementation based on the gap analysis
- Testing
- Ensure thorough testing of implemented solutions
- Lifecycle Involvement
- Be fully engaged in the Software Development Life Cycle, embracing both agile and hybrid methodologies
- Assess current system-based processes, identifying opportunities for simplification
- Explore technology-enabled opportunities and the development of new processes
- Monitor process compliance, identify trends and issues, and implement actions to enhance compliance
Experience
- Degree with 2 to 4 years related experience
- Advanced Business Analysis certification
- Experience with similar work which would stem from process reengineering, mergers and acquisitions, digital transformations, etc.
- Business and Data Analysis
- Business processes
- Project requirements definition
- Management of budget
- Project and resource management
- Agile approach, adapting quickly to change
- Well-versed in BABOK tools and techniques
- Keen attention to detail
- Organised, structured, and proactive
- Proven analytical and critical thinking skills
- Unquestionable integrity and a sense of urgency
- Positive, professional, with excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
Competencies
- Decision quality
- Interpersonal savvy
- Optimises work processes
- Plans and aligns
- Be resilient
- Collaborates
- Cultivates innovation
- Customer focus
- Drives results
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- SDLC
- BABOK
- Data Analysis