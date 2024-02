Cobol Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client, a powerhouse in the Financial Services space, is on the hunt for a Cobol Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Cape Town

Required Experience and Exposure:

IBM Assembler

Cobol,

ROSCOE

TSO

Dumpmaster

IBM debug

TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS)

Data Management Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2)

MQ, SQL, JCL and VSAM

If you are proficient with Mainframe DB2 Applications, Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

cobol

db2

ibm

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

