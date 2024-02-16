Deimos achieves Google Infrastructure specialisation

Deimos has achieved Google Infrastructure specialisation, in recognition of its technical proficiency in architecting and building Google Cloud Platform (GCP) infrastructure and workflows for clients across diverse sectors.

As a Google Specialisation partner, Deimos clients will benefit from faster cloud migrations, optimised environments, reduced risks, and maximised performance.

The status also grants Deimos early access to cutting-edge GCP features, enabling the company to future-proof clients’ cloud solutions and gain a competitive edge.

Andrew Mori, CEO and co-founder at Deimos, says: “We are proud to earn this Infrastructure Specialisation through delivering innovative work with our clients using Google Cloud. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to providing our clients with the highest quality GCP solutions whilst utilising our in-house developed Managed Infrastructure to help their businesses to scale, be more flexible and efficient without overspending.

”Our team is fully dedicated to achieving excellence in GCP, validated by meeting Google’s rigorous standards.”