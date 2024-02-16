Our client is at the forefront of automotive excellence, synonymous with cutting-edge technology, performance, and luxury. As a DevOps Consultant, you will play a crucial role in shaping the future of their digital infrastructure and software development processes.
Essential Skills:
- SAP Technical Operations
- Incident Management (IM)
- Change Management (CM)
- Problem Management (PM)
- IT Operations Process Controls
- Good SAP System knowledge to support SAP Logistical Processes:
- SAP S/4HANA system knowledge
- SAP LE & EWM process knowledge – min 2 years’ experience.
- SAP MM process knowledge
- German Language – able to read/write and speak German.
Qualifications/Experience:
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
- Minimum of 6 years IT work experience
- Minimum 4 years’ experience in an SAP Operations environment
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in an SAP Logistics Modules (LE; MM & EWM)
If you have the above skills and are interested; do not hesitate to hit that apply!
Desired Skills:
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years