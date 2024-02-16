DevOps Consultant – Gauteng Menlyn

Our client is at the forefront of automotive excellence, synonymous with cutting-edge technology, performance, and luxury. As a DevOps Consultant, you will play a crucial role in shaping the future of their digital infrastructure and software development processes.

Essential Skills:

SAP Technical Operations

Incident Management (IM)

Change Management (CM)

Problem Management (PM)

IT Operations Process Controls

Good SAP System knowledge to support SAP Logistical Processes:

SAP S/4HANA system knowledge

SAP LE & EWM process knowledge – min 2 years’ experience.

SAP MM process knowledge

German Language – able to read/write and speak German.

Qualifications/Experience:

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

Minimum of 6 years IT work experience

Minimum 4 years’ experience in an SAP Operations environment

Minimum 2 years’ experience in an SAP Logistics Modules (LE; MM & EWM)

If you have the above skills and are interested; do not hesitate to hit that apply!

