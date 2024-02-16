DevOps Consultant – Gauteng Menlyn

Feb 16, 2024

Our client is at the forefront of automotive excellence, synonymous with cutting-edge technology, performance, and luxury. As a DevOps Consultant, you will play a crucial role in shaping the future of their digital infrastructure and software development processes.

Essential Skills:

  • SAP Technical Operations
  • Incident Management (IM)
  • Change Management (CM)
  • Problem Management (PM)
  • IT Operations Process Controls
  • Good SAP System knowledge to support SAP Logistical Processes:
  • SAP S/4HANA system knowledge
  • SAP LE & EWM process knowledge – min 2 years’ experience.
  • SAP MM process knowledge
  • German Language – able to read/write and speak German.

Qualifications/Experience:

  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
  • Minimum of 6 years IT work experience
  • Minimum 4 years’ experience in an SAP Operations environment
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience in an SAP Logistics Modules (LE; MM & EWM)

If you have the above skills and are interested; do not hesitate to hit that apply!

Desired Skills:

  • SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

