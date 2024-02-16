Our Client focuses on to driving financial inclusion. Their electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.
You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for a DevOps Lead.
Location: Gauteng – Sandton
Requirements
- Minimum of 8 years of experience in DevOps, with at least 3 years in a leadership or managerial role
- AWS Certified DevOps Engineer / Microsoft Certified: Azure DevOps Engineer Expert, or equivalent
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field
Core Responsibilities
- Strong understanding of containerization and orchestration tools such as Kubernetes and Docker
- Proficient in scripting languages (e.g., Python, Shell) and infrastructure-as-code tools (e.g., Terraform)
- Solid experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud
- Expertise in configuration management tools (e.g., Ansible, Puppet, Chef)
- Familiarity with DevSecOps principles and integrating security into the DevOps lifecycle
Don’t waste time, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- devops
- powershell
- cloud
- aws
- azure
- devsecops
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years