DevOps Lead – Gauteng Sandown

Feb 16, 2024

Our Client focuses on to driving financial inclusion. Their electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.

You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for a DevOps Lead.

Location: Gauteng – Sandton

Requirements

  • Minimum of 8 years of experience in DevOps, with at least 3 years in a leadership or managerial role
  • AWS Certified DevOps Engineer / Microsoft Certified: Azure DevOps Engineer Expert, or equivalent
  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field

Core Responsibilities

  • Strong understanding of containerization and orchestration tools such as Kubernetes and Docker
  • Proficient in scripting languages (e.g., Python, Shell) and infrastructure-as-code tools (e.g., Terraform)
  • Solid experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud
  • Expertise in configuration management tools (e.g., Ansible, Puppet, Chef)
  • Familiarity with DevSecOps principles and integrating security into the DevOps lifecycle

Desired Skills:

  • devops
  • powershell
  • cloud
  • aws
  • azure
  • devsecops

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

