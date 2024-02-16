DevOps Lead – Gauteng Sandown

Our Client focuses on to driving financial inclusion. Their electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.

You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for a DevOps Lead.

Location: Gauteng – Sandton

Requirements

Minimum of 8 years of experience in DevOps, with at least 3 years in a leadership or managerial role

AWS Certified DevOps Engineer / Microsoft Certified: Azure DevOps Engineer Expert, or equivalent

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field

Core Responsibilities

Strong understanding of containerization and orchestration tools such as Kubernetes and Docker

Proficient in scripting languages (e.g., Python, Shell) and infrastructure-as-code tools (e.g., Terraform)

Solid experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud

Expertise in configuration management tools (e.g., Ansible, Puppet, Chef)

Familiarity with DevSecOps principles and integrating security into the DevOps lifecycle

Desired Skills:

devops

powershell

cloud

aws

azure

devsecops

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

