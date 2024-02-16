Flexible payments, cloud drive B2B e-commerce growth

The global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce market size is projected to reach $57,57-trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18,2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research.

Businesses are advocating for more efficient purchase processes with cashless and contactless payment choices as a result of the ongoing digital transformation.

B2B e-commerce enterprises are putting a strong emphasis on offering flexible payment options, including third-party financing and mobile wallets, which is prompting the growth of market growth.

As B2B e-commerce enterprises continue to explore various alternatives to enhance purchasing experience, they are aggressively offering flexible payment options as part of their efforts to overcome the challenges associated with conventional payment options.

Cloud technology is poised to play a pivotal role in improving B2B capabilities as low infrastructure costs, and enhanced user experience with other apps, among other factors, continue to prompt B2B enterprises to rethink their business development strategy.

With a cloud-based B2B e-commerce market system in place, enterprises can ensure a scalable environment that enables them to respond to evolving business scenarios flexibly and agilely.

The capacity of the cloud-based servers can be scaled dynamically in line with the changing demand and traffic.

Moreover, given that the e-commerce software is deployed within an external data centre, where both software and hardware are monitored and maintained simultaneously, software upgrades, hardware maintenance, security management, and data storage can be carried out dynamically without requiring any manual intervention.

Advances in artificial reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) can also save the time consumers have to spend searching for the right products. The market enterprises aim to demonstrate their products or services in a virtual environment. For example, big-ticket items, such as industrial equipment and office spaces, can be promoted with the help of VR by featuring them in a 3D environment.

B2B e-commerce web and app developers can also create different experiences by combining AR with artificial intelligence (AI).

At the same time, the growing preference among individuals for smart handheld and wearable devices, including smartphones and smart glasses, is driving the adoption of mobile AR to provide immersive experiences.

All these trends are opening immense opportunities for the growth of the B2B e-commerce market.

The B2B e-commerce market report highlights include:

* The intermediary-oriented segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 19% over the forecast period. Intermediaries-oriented businesses is anticipated to grow as a wide range of consumer groups, from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to large corporations, expanding market reach, boosting sales growth, and supporting business development in the B2B e-commerce sector.

* The clothing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 20% over the forecast period. The expansion of mobile devices and the implementation of omnichannel strategies enable companies to engage with customers across many encounters, enabling individualised shopping experiences and developing customer loyalty within the clothing B2B e-commerce ecosystem.

* The Asia Pacific region is expected to register a significant CAGR of around 19% over the forecast period. E-commerce platforms and digital marketplaces enable companies in the APAC region to reach diverse customer segments and target markets, including SMEs to large enterprises, thereby expanding their market penetration, driving sales growth, and promoting business development in the market.