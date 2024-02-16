Fullstack DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Full Stack DevOps Wanted!
Are you a tech-savvy individual with a passion for cutting-edge technologies?
Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation and collaboration are key? If so, we want you to join our team.
We’re at the forefront of revolutionizing the digital landscape, and we’re seeking a talented individual like you to help drive our vision forward.
Joining our team means being part of a collaborative and innovative environment where your ideas are valued, and your skills are continually honed. If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a real impact in the world of technology, apply now and let’s build the future together!
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Backend:
- At least 3-5 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE)
- At least 3 years ‘ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus
- At least 3 years ‘ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit to E2E)
Frontend:
- At least 2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS
- Thorough knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
- Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident, Problem, Change management)
DevOps experience:
- Kubernetes and Docker
- Pipeline Setup and Automation (e.g. Github Actions)
- Automated provisioning of infrastructure and applications (Infrastructure as Code, GitOps; Experience with tools like Terraform, Ansible, ArgoCD, Flux, Helm)
- Experience with public cloud providers e.g. Microsoft Azure, AWS
Don’t waste time, apply now!
