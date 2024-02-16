IT Service Desk Administrator – Remote Remote

Role: IT Service Desk Administrator

Location: Johannesburg – Fourways (Office Based role)

Are you a young, dynamic, and customer-focused individual with a passion for IT? Do you possess the drive to excel in a fast-paced environment? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you! Our clients has a remarkable 30-year history of serving both large enterprises and smaller corporates, they are looking for an IT Help Desk Coordinator to join their team in Johannesburg North.

The company is a leading IT Managed Services company that has earned a reputation for excellence in the IT industry. Dedicated to providing best in industry IT solutions and support to their valued clients. Their commitment to innovation and quality has been the key to their success over the years.

Position Overview:

As an IT Help Desk Coordinator, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth operation of our IT help desk. Your responsibilities will include managing the help desk ticketing system, tracking tickets, providing timely updates to clients, compiling reports, and scheduling technician visits to clients.

Key Responsibilities:

Coordinate and schedule technician visits to clients, ensuring timely resolution of IT issues. Proactive Problem Solving: Demonstrate initiative by identifying recurring issues and suggesting improvements to streamline processes.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 3 years of experience in a similar role, in an IT support or help desk environment.

Strong communication skills and a high level of customer service orientation.

Proficiency in using help desk ticketing systems and IT support tools.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Ability to work effectively in a team and independently.

Energetic, proactive, and self-motivated with a strong work ethic.

IT-related certifications or qualifications would be a plus.

Why Apply?

Opportunity to work in a dynamic and innovative IT environment where collaboration is the order of the day.

Career growth and development opportunities.

Be part of a company with a rich history of success in the IT industry.

If you are ready to take on an exciting role as an IT Help Desk Coordinator and contribute to the success of this company, we invite you to apply today!

How to Apply:

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their resume and a cover letter detailing their qualifications and relevant experience

Join this awesome company in delivering exceptional IT support and services to their clients. Apply now and be a part of their success story!

Desired Skills:

Help Desk coordinator

Support Desk

IT Managed Services

