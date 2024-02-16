Javascript Full Stack Developer LW – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Design, development, and maintenance of the platform.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required.
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- 2nd and 3rd level technical operational support for developers (technical end users developing on the platform)
- Provide Technical guidance & mentorship.
- Ensure software availability, maintainability, and scalability.
- Active participation in Agile ceremonies
- Deployments / Releases
- Planning and monitoring
- Requirements management and communication
Minimum Requirements:
Education:
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
- Minimum 10+ years of IT experience
- Minimum 6 years of TypeScript / JavaScript experience
- Minimum 3 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)
Techstack:
- NodeJS (typescript and Javascript) – expert knowledge
- React and backend development – expert knowledge.
- NoSQL DB (mongo, redis) – expert knowledge
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge
Advantageous:
- Experience with AWS, EKS
- Jest testing framework experience.
- Experience with micro frontend frameworks.
- Experience with trunk-based development.
- GraphQL
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- NOdeJS
- React
- Docker
- AWS