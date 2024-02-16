Javascript Full Stack Developer LW

Feb 16, 2024

  • Design, development, and maintenance of the platform.

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

  • Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required.

  • Compiling of user and operational manuals

  • 2nd and 3rd level technical operational support for developers (technical end users developing on the platform)

  • Provide Technical guidance & mentorship.

  • Ensure software availability, maintainability, and scalability.

  • Active participation in Agile ceremonies

  • Deployments / Releases

  • Planning and monitoring

  • Requirements management and communication

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

  • Minimum 10+ years of IT experience

  • Minimum 6 years of TypeScript / JavaScript experience

  • Minimum 3 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)

Techstack:

  • NodeJS (typescript and Javascript) – expert knowledge

  • React and backend development – expert knowledge.

  • NoSQL DB (mongo, redis) – expert knowledge

  • Docker, Docker Compose

  • Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge

Advantageous:

  • Experience with AWS, EKS

  • Jest testing framework experience.

  • Experience with micro frontend frameworks.

  • Experience with trunk-based development.

  • GraphQL

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • NOdeJS
  • React
  • Docker
  • AWS

