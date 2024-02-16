The Junior Developer will play a key role in the design, development, and implementation of a new system. This is a hands-on position that offers the chance to gain valuable experience while contributing to the success of a groundbreaking project.
System Design and Architecture:
Work closely with senior developers to understand system requirements.
Contribute to the design and architecture of the system, ensuring scalability and maintainability.
Front-End and Back-End Development:
Develop user interfaces using the latest front-end technologies.
Implement server-side logic and database interactions for a seamless end-to-end user experience.
Coding and Testing:
Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code.
Conduct unit testing to identify and fix bugs and performance issues.
Collaboration:
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including designers, product managers, and quality assurance, to ensure alignment with project goals.
Participate in code reviews to learn and contribute to best practices.
Learning and Growth:
Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in software development.
Proactively seek opportunities for professional development and skill enhancement.
Qualifications and Experience Criteria:
Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
Strong understanding of programming languages such as [language(s)].
Familiarity with front-end technologies such as [frameworks] for web development.
Knowledge of database design and management systems (e.g., SQL, NoSQL).
Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.
Effective communication and teamwork abilities.
Gauteng, Pretoria
