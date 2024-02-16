Junior Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

The Junior Developer will play a key role in the design, development, and implementation of a new system. This is a hands-on position that offers the chance to gain valuable experience while contributing to the success of a groundbreaking project.

System Design and Architecture:

Work closely with senior developers to understand system requirements.

Contribute to the design and architecture of the system, ensuring scalability and maintainability.

Front-End and Back-End Development:

Develop user interfaces using the latest front-end technologies.

Implement server-side logic and database interactions for a seamless end-to-end user experience.

Coding and Testing:

Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code.

Conduct unit testing to identify and fix bugs and performance issues.

Collaboration:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including designers, product managers, and quality assurance, to ensure alignment with project goals.

Participate in code reviews to learn and contribute to best practices.

Learning and Growth:

Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in software development.

Proactively seek opportunities for professional development and skill enhancement.

Qualifications and Experience Criteria:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

Strong understanding of programming languages such as [language(s)].

Familiarity with front-end technologies such as [frameworks] for web development.

Knowledge of database design and management systems (e.g., SQL, NoSQL).

Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

Effective communication and teamwork abilities.

Gauteng, Pretoria

Desired Skills:

Coding and Testing

Collaboration

coding

