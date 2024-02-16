Junior Software Engineer at NRF National Research Foundation – Western Cape Observatory

Postion Summary:

Junior Software Engineers are part of a development team building the MeerKAT, MeerKAT Extension, African VLBI Network (AVN) and the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) telescopes. They are responsible for writing the software that controls and monitor the telescope. Junior Software Engineers develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the requirements.

Key Responsibilities:

Software development of the telescope operational software

All stages of the full software development life-cycle may be encountered: from requirements analysis, architectural input, software design and development, to testing, integration and deployment, as well as close interaction with hardware subsystems

Participate in deployment environments and processes, this may involve site visits to the Karoo

Participate in commissioning and lab integration of software and hardware

Participate in coding standard compliance and code reviews

Follow System Engineering principles for development of software

Produce documentation sets for the applicable subsystem as required

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

1-3 years

B

Tech/ B

Sc (Comp Sci) with 3 years’ working experience, ORB

Eng / B

Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 3 years’ working experience, ORM

Eng / M

Sc (Comp Sci) with 2 years’ working experience, ORPhD / D

Eng only with 1 year working experience, OREngineering (with a software focus) or related field

Experience:

Experience in programming languages (Python or C++ or Java)

Experience in prototyping and development, including, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects

Experience with test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems like revision control and build systems

Experience with quality assurance processes and software development processes and willingness to participate in improving software development processes and software quality procedures

Experience in the implementation of project management and system engineering principles

Knowledge:

Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA

Python programming language

Additional Notes:

Ability to:Ability both to work independently and be a good team [URL Removed] to participate and thrive in a collaborative [URL Removed] English oral and written [URL Removed] to develop back-end software (preferably using the Python programming language, or alternatively using other languages such asC++, Java, C#).Ability to work with collaboration tools such as Github, Google Drive, Containers, [URL Removed] to troubleshoot issues [URL Removed] additional education, work exp. & personal qualities:Python programming (or other language such as C/C++/Java) technical knowledge and [URL Removed] operating system technical knowledge and [URL Removed] development lifecycle knowledge and [URL Removed] and experience in implementation of system engineering [URL Removed] with test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systemslike revision control and build [URL Removed] with quality assurance processes and software development processes and willingness to participate in improving softwaredevelopment processes and software quality [URL Removed] and an ability and willingness to self-train and up-skill [URL Removed] attention to [URL Removed] oral and written communication [URL Removed] NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

Skilled in applied field of position

Knowledge to be relevant

Responsible in performing duties

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities. The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

