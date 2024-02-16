Junior Support Engineer

Elevate Your Career with iOCO Infrastructure Services: Where Innovation Meets Impact. We are seeking a proactive and customer-focused Junior Support Engineer to join our team. As a Junior Support Engineer, you will play a crucial role in providing technical assistance and support to our customers, ensuring their issues are resolved in a timely and efficient manner.

What you’ll do:

Performance of day-to-day networking tasks to ensure network reliability, availability, and serviceability with minimal interruption.

Network technology upgrade or expansion projects, including installation of hardware, software, and integration testing, as well as coordinating these activities without disturbing the function of other systems.

Work closely with internal and external teams for problem resolution.

Configuration of functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN).

Configure and install software, servers, routers, and other network devices.

Monitor the network to ensure optimum performance, reliability, and availability.

Create, oversee, and test security measures (e.g., access authentication and disaster recovery).

Contribute to the technology lifecycle and roadmap for the technologies in scope, including technology absorption and risk, technology refresh, migration, and retirement strategies.

Maintain complete technical documentation.

Provide recommendations on improvements to network performance (capacity, availability, and scalability).

Your Expertise:

Solid understanding of the OSI or TCP/ IP model.

Understanding of networking protocols and standards (link aggregation protocols, spanning tree (STP, RSTP, MSTP) Routing Protocols (RIP, BGP, OSPF, EIGRP, IS-IS), Access Control List (ACL), Network Address Translation (NAT) and WLAN).

Experience working on switches, routers, firewalls, and wireless devices (WLAN).

Troubleshooting skills.

Have experience working with one of the following vendors: Juniper, Fortinet, Cisco, and Aruba.

Qualifications Required:

Matric.

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or related discipline.

Valid CCNA JNCIA or NSE4 advantage.

Minimum 1+ years of hands-on experience in network device Installation, configuration, and troubleshooting.

Personal Attributes/ Soft Skills Required:

Able to work independently.

Good communication skills.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent position

Location: Lynnwood, Pretoria

Physical Demands: Bending, sitting, lifting, and driving

Travel: Will travelling be required

Why work for us?

At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

We encourage diversity and work culture; and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

