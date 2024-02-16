Elevate Your Career with iOCO Infrastructure Services: Where Innovation Meets Impact. We are seeking a proactive and customer-focused Junior Support Engineer to join our team. As a Junior Support Engineer, you will play a crucial role in providing technical assistance and support to our customers, ensuring their issues are resolved in a timely and efficient manner.
What you’ll do:
- Performance of day-to-day networking tasks to ensure network reliability, availability, and serviceability with minimal interruption.
- Network technology upgrade or expansion projects, including installation of hardware, software, and integration testing, as well as coordinating these activities without disturbing the function of other systems.
- Work closely with internal and external teams for problem resolution.
- Configuration of functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN).
- Configure and install software, servers, routers, and other network devices.
- Monitor the network to ensure optimum performance, reliability, and availability.
- Create, oversee, and test security measures (e.g., access authentication and disaster recovery).
- Contribute to the technology lifecycle and roadmap for the technologies in scope, including technology absorption and risk, technology refresh, migration, and retirement strategies.
- Maintain complete technical documentation.
- Provide recommendations on improvements to network performance (capacity, availability, and scalability).
Your Expertise:
- Solid understanding of the OSI or TCP/ IP model.
- Understanding of networking protocols and standards (link aggregation protocols, spanning tree (STP, RSTP, MSTP) Routing Protocols (RIP, BGP, OSPF, EIGRP, IS-IS), Access Control List (ACL), Network Address Translation (NAT) and WLAN).
- Experience working on switches, routers, firewalls, and wireless devices (WLAN).
- Troubleshooting skills.
- Have experience working with one of the following vendors: Juniper, Fortinet, Cisco, and Aruba.
Qualifications Required:
- Matric.
- Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or related discipline.
- Valid CCNA JNCIA or NSE4 advantage.
- Minimum 1+ years of hands-on experience in network device Installation, configuration, and troubleshooting.
Personal Attributes/ Soft Skills Required:
- Able to work independently.
- Good communication skills.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent position
- Location: Lynnwood, Pretoria
- Physical Demands: Bending, sitting, lifting, and driving
- Travel: Will travelling be required
Why work for us?
- At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
- Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
- By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?
- We encourage diversity and work culture; and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS.
