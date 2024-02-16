Junior Support Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

Feb 16, 2024

Elevate Your Career with iOCO Infrastructure Services: Where Innovation Meets Impact. We are seeking a proactive and customer-focused Junior Support Engineer to join our team. As a Junior Support Engineer, you will play a crucial role in providing technical assistance and support to our customers, ensuring their issues are resolved in a timely and efficient manner.

What you’ll do:

  • Performance of day-to-day networking tasks to ensure network reliability, availability, and serviceability with minimal interruption.

  • Network technology upgrade or expansion projects, including installation of hardware, software, and integration testing, as well as coordinating these activities without disturbing the function of other systems.

  • Work closely with internal and external teams for problem resolution.

  • Configuration of functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN).

  • Configure and install software, servers, routers, and other network devices.

  • Monitor the network to ensure optimum performance, reliability, and availability.

  • Create, oversee, and test security measures (e.g., access authentication and disaster recovery).

  • Contribute to the technology lifecycle and roadmap for the technologies in scope, including technology absorption and risk, technology refresh, migration, and retirement strategies.

  • Maintain complete technical documentation.

  • Provide recommendations on improvements to network performance (capacity, availability, and scalability).

Your Expertise:

  • Solid understanding of the OSI or TCP/ IP model.

  • Understanding of networking protocols and standards (link aggregation protocols, spanning tree (STP, RSTP, MSTP) Routing Protocols (RIP, BGP, OSPF, EIGRP, IS-IS), Access Control List (ACL), Network Address Translation (NAT) and WLAN).

  • Experience working on switches, routers, firewalls, and wireless devices (WLAN).

  • Troubleshooting skills.

  • Have experience working with one of the following vendors: Juniper, Fortinet, Cisco, and Aruba.

Qualifications Required:

  • Matric.

  • Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or related discipline.

  • Valid CCNA JNCIA or NSE4 advantage.

  • Minimum 1+ years of hands-on experience in network device Installation, configuration, and troubleshooting.

Personal Attributes/ Soft Skills Required:

  • Able to work independently.

  • Good communication skills.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent position

  • Location: Lynnwood, Pretoria

  • Physical Demands: Bending, sitting, lifting, and driving

  • Travel: Will travelling be required

Why work for us?

  • At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

  • Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

  • By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

  • We encourage diversity and work culture; and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS.

