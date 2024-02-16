Junior Systems Engineer (24/7) SOC Environment

Are you a skilled Junior Systems Engineer looking for your next challenge? Our Team is looking for someone like you to help shape the future of Tech!
You will work in a dynamic iOCO Infrastructure Team as a Junior Systems Engineer by providing the monitoring on all enviornments (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight) in a SOC environment.
Your Expertise:
- Previous experience in Data Centre is advantageous
- Previous financial services experience advantageous
- Have at least 2 years of professional experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM monitoring (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight)Communication skills
- Problem-solving techniques
- Ability to work as a team
- Ability to work under pressure, cope with stress
Qualification:
- Matric or Equivalent Further education will be an advantageous (e.g. CompTIA Security Plus)
Skills Expertise:
- Monitoring of all environments (LogPoint, SEP Portal, Mailbox etc.)
- LogPoint
- Monitor the shared mailbox.
- Monitor the cloud AV consoles
- Symantec Endpoint Security Complete
- F-Secure EPP
- Sophos Central
- Log calls/incidents when threats/alerts require further action.
- Diagnose and correct equipment malfunctions
- Shift handover and effective communication with regards the issues that were handled during the shift.
- Continuous updates of daily reports
- Effectively execute requests from users Good understanding of operating standards and procedures
Function-related experience:
- 2+ Years of experience with Information Security experience in a SOC environment,
with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight)
- 2+ Years of experience in an operations-focused information security role, with a
strong background in security controls and risk management frameworks
- Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications, and information
technology systems along with their purpose and logging capabilities
- Knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in routing,
segmentation, and available technologies.
- Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise), detection
requirements, and methodologies.
- Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)
Working environment:
- Office Based in the Security Operations Centre
- Datacentre Temperature controlled environment KEY STAKEHOLDERS:
- External: Customers of clients
- Internal: Operational team, Applications programmers Operations planner
Shift Environment:
- Full time – Standard 8 hours a day five (5) days a week.
- Overtime will be expected. (Public Holidays Weekends included)
Standby Shift Hours: 4 days, 12hour day shift; 4 days, 12hour night shift 4 days off duty
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery