Junior Systems Engineer (24/7) SOC Environment – Gauteng Pretoria

Are you a skilled Junior Systems Engineer looking for your next challenge? Our Team is looking for someone like you to help shape the future of Tech!

You will work in a dynamic iOCO Infrastructure Team as a Junior Systems Engineer by providing the monitoring on all enviornments (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight) in a SOC environment.

Your Expertise:

Previous experience in Data Centre is advantageous

Previous financial services experience advantageous

Have at least 2 years of professional experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM monitoring (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight)Communication skills

Problem-solving techniques

Ability to work as a team

Ability to work under pressure, cope with stress

Qualification:

Matric or Equivalent Further education will be an advantageous (e.g. CompTIA Security Plus)

Skills Expertise:

Monitoring of all environments (LogPoint, SEP Portal, Mailbox etc.)

LogPoint

Monitor the shared mailbox.

Monitor the cloud AV consoles

Symantec Endpoint Security Complete

F-Secure EPP

Sophos Central

Log calls/incidents when threats/alerts require further action.

Diagnose and correct equipment malfunctions

Shift handover and effective communication with regards the issues that were handled during the shift.

Continuous updates of daily reports

Effectively execute requests from users Good understanding of operating standards and procedures

Function-related experience:

2+ Years of experience with Information Security experience in a SOC environment,

with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight)

2+ Years of experience in an operations-focused information security role, with a

strong background in security controls and risk management frameworks

Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications, and information

technology systems along with their purpose and logging capabilities

Knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in routing,

segmentation, and available technologies.

Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise), detection

requirements, and methodologies.

requirements, and methodologies. Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)

Working environment:

Office Based in the Security Operations Centre

Datacentre Temperature controlled environment KEY STAKEHOLDERS:

External: Customers of clients

Internal: Operational team, Applications programmers Operations planner

Shift Environment:

Full time – Standard 8 hours a day five (5) days a week.

Overtime will be expected. (Public Holidays Weekends included)

Standby Shift Hours: 4 days, 12hour day shift; 4 days, 12hour night shift 4 days off duty

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

