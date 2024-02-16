Mobile and Cloud Full Stack Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client within the Technology space is seeking a Mobile and Cloud Full Stack Software Developer with a focus on Flutter Development and Cloud Solutions to join their team on a permanent basis. Their offices is based in the Pretoria area, and they have a hybrid working environment.

The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include

Will be developing and maintaining front-end and back-end component of their Mobile, Desktop and/or Web Apps.

Will be building robust apps to various platforms including Web, Android, Windows using a single codebase

Writing readable and clear code using mainly Dart with some development in Java/Kotlin, and C#

Run unit and integration tests on created code throughout the development cycle

Benchmark app code to prevent performance and scalability concerns

Work with databases, APIs and 3rd party integrations

Qualification



Degree in IT or related field or equivalent experience

Experience

+ years’ experience in Mobile and/or Web Application Development within an Agile working environment

Solid knowledge of Flutter Widgets and how they are plugged together, customized and deployed

.NET Core expertise

OO Programming experience

Familiar with IDEs such as Android Studio / VS Code / Visual Studio 2019+

Familiar with Azure, Microservices, Kubernetes, and Docker

Knowledge of RESTful API design and implementation

Test cases, debugging code, enhancing performance

UML Tools experience

Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket)

Experience with Project Management Tools

Database technologies such as Oracle / SQL / SQLite / MongoDB / PostgreSQL

Knowledge of Cloud Computing Platforms (AWS / Azure / Google Cloud) (advantageous)

DevOps and CI/CD pipelines (advantageous)

