Mobile Software Developer (Flutter)

Our client within the Technology space is seeking a Mobile Software Developer with a focus on Flutter Development to join their team on a permanent basis. Their offices is based in the Pretoria area, and they have a hybrid working environment.
The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include
- Will be developing robust Mobile, Desktop and/or Web Applications, designing and implementing on these platforms and devices
- Writing code and solving technical errors
- Writing readable and clear code using mainly Dart with some development in Java/Kotlin, Objective-C/Swift and C#
Qualification
- Diploma / Degree in IT or related field
Experience
- 3+ years’ experience in Mobile and/or Web Application Development within an Agile working environment
- Solid knowledge of Flutter Widgets and how they are plugged together, customized and deployed
- Solid grasp of OO programming
- Familiar with using IDE’s like Android Studio, Xcode, VS Code and Visual Studio 2019+
- Must have knowledge of Dart Programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs
- Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and reliability
- Experience with UML tools such as Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus
- Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)
- Experience with Project Management tools such as JIRA / Asana / Redmine
If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly.
Desired Skills:
- Flutter
- Java
- Mobile Applications
- Programming