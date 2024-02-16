Mobile Software Developer (Flutter) – Gauteng Centurion

Our client within the Technology space is seeking a Mobile Software Developer with a focus on Flutter Development to join their team on a permanent basis. Their offices is based in the Pretoria area, and they have a hybrid working environment.

The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include

Will be developing robust Mobile, Desktop and/or Web Applications, designing and implementing on these platforms and devices

Writing code and solving technical errors

Writing readable and clear code using mainly Dart with some development in Java/Kotlin, Objective-C/Swift and C#

Qualification



Diploma / Degree in IT or related field

Experience

3+ years’ experience in Mobile and/or Web Application Development within an Agile working environment

Solid knowledge of Flutter Widgets and how they are plugged together, customized and deployed

Solid grasp of OO programming

Familiar with using IDE’s like Android Studio, Xcode, VS Code and Visual Studio 2019+

Must have knowledge of Dart Programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs

Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and reliability

Experience with UML tools such as Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus

Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)

Experience with Project Management tools such as JIRA / Asana / Redmine

