MS Fullstack Developer

A well reputable Dev house is looking to employ a Senior MS Fullstack Developer for a 6 months contract, they are seeking a skilled Fullstack Developer with expertise in the Microsoft technology stack, particularly React / Razor / Angular front End , SQL, MySQL backend. The ideal candidate will have strong capabilities in both backend and frontend development, with proficiency in SQL, MySQL, and a modern frontend language such as React, Angular, or Razor.

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain ColdFusion applications, ensuring high performance and responsiveness.

Design, implement, and maintain backend services and APIs using Microsoft technologies.

Collaborate with frontend developers to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic.

Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.

Implement security and data protection measures.

Perform code reviews and contribute to architectural decisions.

Troubleshoot and debug issues reported by users or internal teams.

Stay updated on emerging technologies and propose relevant solutions to improve existing systems.

Work closely with stakeholders to understand requirements and translate them into technical specifications.

Participate in Agile development methodologies and contribute to sprint planning and estimation.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.

Proven experience as a Fullstack Developer with expertise in ColdFusion.

Strong proficiency in Microsoft technologies including SQL Server, MySQL, and .NET framework.

Experience with frontend development using React, Angular, or Razor.

Solid understanding of web development best practices and design patterns.

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies and tools such as Jira.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.

Prior experience in optimizing and troubleshooting production systems is a plus.

Tech Stack

Full Microsoft Stack

React / Razor / Angular front End

SQL, MySQL backend

Must be customer facing and have good communication and leadership skills.

Desired Skills:

Deceloper

Fullstack

React

Razor

Abgular front end

SQL

MySQL backend

