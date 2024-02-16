OFFICE-BASED PHP DEVELOPER to be based in Bellville at MINT KULCA

**PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU ARE NOT ALREADY BASED IN CAPE TOWN, WE ARE NOT OPEN TO CANDIDATES WHO NEED TO RELOCATE!***

We’re on the hunt for a talented OFFICE-BASED PHP DEVELOPER to join our team and engineer our cutting-edge APPLICANT TRACKING SOFTWARE SOLUTION.

As part of our close-knit cross-functional team, you’ll have the opportunity to immerse yourself in the entire software development life cycle, from concept to launch.

What We’re Looking For:

As our ideal candidate, you’ll be well-versed in both front-end and back-end coding languages, with a solid grasp of MySQL databases and third-party libraries. More importantly, you’ll bring a thirst for knowledge and a desire to grow alongside our company.

THE TOP PRIORITIES OF THE ROLE ARE:

Take ownership of web application development, transforming wireframes into impactful code.

Work collaboratively through the complete software development lifecycle, bringing our vision to life.

Design intuitive user interactions through a robust front-end architecture framework.

Craft user-facing features using Bootstrap, ensuring a seamless experience for our users.

Develop and maintain functional databases, and applications, ensuring reliability and scalability.

Implement RESTful services and APIs, contributing to the backbone of our solution.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues, ensuring smooth operation and user satisfaction.

Merge front-end and back-end components seamlessly, creating a cohesive user experience.

Collaborate closely with team members and stakeholders, working towards common goals.

IF YOU HAVE THE FOLLOWING QUALITIES, THEN THIS ROLE IS FOR YOU:

Exceptional troubleshooting and debugging abilities.

Passion for learning and staying up-to-date with the latest tools, languages, and workflows.

Deadline driven with exceptional planning ability.

Able to thrive under pressure.

An uncanny knack for problem solving.

THE MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS FOR THE ROLE ARE:

At least 3 years experience in the software industry with a strong proficiency in front-end technologies (Bootstrap, JavaScript, HTML, CSS) and back-end languages (PHP), along with their libraries.

Familiarity with MySQL databases and RESTful APIs.

An understanding of modern authorization mechanisms and cross-platform delivery considerations.

A solid grasp of asynchronous request processing, AJAX, and cross-browser compatibility.

Experience with code versioning technologies like Git.

About The Employer:

WE DELIVER BEST PRACTICES IN HIRING, TO GROWTH AND MEDIUM COMPANIES.

Our clear methodology and step-by-step hiring software will help you build an engaged and happy workforce.

Unlike traditional recruitment companies, our approach is not based on simply referring and placing candidates, it’s based on empowering you to identify the right candidates who fit your business culture and bring the right success drivers to the vacancy. Allowing you to hire the right person time after time.

WHY WORK FOR US

At our company, you’ll find more than just a job – you’ll find a supportive environment where you’ll have the opportunity to learn, innovate, and contribute to meaningful projects while enjoying the security of a stable, growing company.

We are not everyone’s cup of tea – if you can share our excitement and passion for what we do, want to be part of the growth, development, and creative/ever-changing environment while sharing your days with a closely knit small team who have a massive emphasis on trust-based and transparent teamwork, then you will be happy here.

We have a fast-paced ever evolving environment where (most days) you need to be able to fly by the seat of your pants or you will get left behind.

We encourage open communication and feedback and creative thinkers who can add value to our products and services.

