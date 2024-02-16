PLC Programmer (Automotive)

A well-established company within the Construction / Industrial industry is seeking the expertise of a PLC Programmer with Automotive experience to be based in the Durban area.
The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include
- Software development in accordance with clients’ specifications
- Client meetings
- Hardware concept design prior to implementation
- Documentation and backup management
Qualification
- National Diploma / N3 in Electrical Engineering
Experience
- 2+ years’ experience in PLC Programming within the Automotive industry
- PLC Programming experience with Mitsubishi
- Toyopuc (advantageous)
