PLC Programmer (Automotive)

A well-established company within the Construction / Industrial industry is seeking the expertise of a PLC Programmer with Automotive experience to be based in the Durban area.

The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include

Software development in accordance with clients’ specifications

Client meetings

Hardware concept design prior to implementation

Documentation and backup management

Qualification



National Diploma / N3 in Electrical Engineering

Experience

2+ years’ experience in PLC Programming within the Automotive industry

PLC Programming experience with Mitsubishi

Toyopuc (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Automotive

Design

PLC Programming

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

