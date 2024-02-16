Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Our client based in Isando; Johannesburg is seeking a Project Manager to join their team.

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE

Accomplish project objectives by planning and evaluating project activities for Operations Department projects. These may vary in both size, technical scope and complexity. Projects will include but are not limited to:

Large custom client deployments, ranging from colocation deployments to entire DC hall deployments;

Medium size customer deployments, where requested to assist the Solutions Architect and Service Management Team;

Function as the on-site PM for the Service Delivery Managers on all Johannesburg based, non-standard deployments;

Implementation of security solution projects including both biometric and CCTV;

Office fitouts or upgrades;

Implementation of IT projects, including cabling, access points, switching etc;

Small to medium scale civil infrastructure projects;

Small to medium scale mechanical and electrical infrastructure projects;

Solar PV installation projects

Note: this is an office / on-site based role, and is not a remote working opportunity.

OBJECTIVES

1. MAIN FUNCTIONS OF THE JOB

Act pro-actively taking the lead on delegated projects and be the point of contact for all internal and external stakeholders with the project team, including with liaison with clients;

The PM is not required to act as technical decision maker, but is required to involve the technical experts or functional owners on decision making where required;

Ensure that the project outcomes and requirements are adequately defined and that the needs of the users and all other stakeholders are fully and properly understood and accounted for. This includes a detailed analysis of contractual requirements, to ensure all obligations are met in project outcomes;

Review and understand client standards and requirements, and ensure the project deliverables are delivered in compliance with these;

Ensure that Operations and Infrastructure Departments have the necessary processes in place to assume operational responsibility at go-live, based on the Company processes, client requirements and the technology;

Establish good working relationships with suppliers;

Work with the suppliers/subcontractors to establish integrated project plans and ensure the suppliers/sub-contractors meet the agreed project quality and project timelines

Identify/document project risks and work with internal and external stakeholders in mitigating the project risks;

Conduct project feedback meetings with clients, and formulary document decisions and agreed actions.

Compile project documentation, include Microsoft Project Plan, Risk Register, Project Minutes/ Action plans/ Email trails;

Retain a document repository for the project, based on the project scope and risk;

Establish and communicate the overall budget and timescales for projects;

Ensure service orders and purchase orders are raised and distributed appropriately;

Ensure purchase orders are placed with suppliers within required timeframes;

Ensure quality, information security, environmental, safety and energy management objectives and design considerations are implemented in all projects, and that scope and testing is compliant to the design standards and the management system objectives.

Ensure projects are managed efficiently and are executed in accordance with the company’s operational project life cycle model.

2. SKILLS REQUIREMENT

Good written and verbal communication skills;

Active listening — ability to understand requirements

Proactive problem solver

Ability to work independently & a positive team player

Self-motivated, self-confident and self-driven, High level of energy, Ability to multitask

High attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Conducts self professionally, exhibits high levels of tolerance and patience

Responsible for continued learning and self-development

Minimum 3 years prior experience in project management

3. QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

· Technical qualification (BTech,BSc. Electrical/Mechanical Engineer)

· At least 1-2 years experience in data centre operations or project management

· Data Centre Certified Profession / Practitioner would be advantageous

· Fair understanding related to most of the following but not limited to:

o Environmental monitoring

o Generator deployment

o UPS systems

o LV/MV Installations

o Fire systems

o Cooling systems

o Biometric and CCTV Security Solutions

o Networking and switching projects

· Experience in Integrated System Test

· Microsoft Project experience

· Driver’s licence and own vehicle (note, the PM will be required to drive between the various JHB sites, as required)

4. SHEQ, INFORMATION SECURITY, LEGAL AND OTHER REQUIREMNTS AND OBLIGATIONS

Employees to demonstrate commitment to the requirements of the Integrated Management System by:

Taking reasonable care for the health and safety of himself/herself, others and the workplace.

Obeying all stipulated company rules, policies and procedures in compliance to the Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993, the Health & Safety Management Program, ISO [Phone Number Removed];, ISO 9001:2015, ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and ISO [Phone Number Removed]; Standards.

Report all unsafe or unhealthy conditions and threats that come to his/her attention that may affect persons or the business.

Ensuring the preservation of confidentiality, integrity and accessibility of information for the company and their respective clients.

Committing to the implementation and maintenance of their Quality Management System.

All company employees are responsible for the quality of their work and the protection of company and client information.

Committing to the implementation and maintenance of their Environmental Management System, environmental statutory and regulatory compliance and performance.

Committing to the implementation and maintenance of their Energy Management System, energy related statutory and regulatory compliance and performance.

Committed to the protection of personal information and POPIA or other relevant statutory and regulatory compliance and performance.

