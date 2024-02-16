Python Developer

Our client, that is busy shaking up the telematics industry with their innovation, is currently looking for a Senior Python Developer to join their team on a permanent basis. If you are open to join a company that is rapidly growing, this is the opportunity for you!

Desired Skills:

sql

python

javascript

API

Django

Docker

Linux

Kubernetes

agile

About The Employer:

A minimum of 3 – 5 years experience is required in the following in order to qualify for this role :

– Python and Django

– SQL and database management (PostgreSQL)

– Docker

– Linux server administration

– Kubernetes (advantageous)

– Agile project management methodology (advantageous)

All training will be provided for domain-specific skills.

Employer & Job Benefits:

CTC Package

