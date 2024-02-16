SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you an experienced SAP ABAP Developer looking for a thrilling career opportunity? Our client is on the lookout for a talented professional to join their dynamic team and contribute to the future of automotive innovation.
Essential Skills Requirements:
- Experience in the following modules.
- SAP ABAP, UI5, SAP Fiori.
- SAP ABAP Certification
- Problem Solving capabilities.
- Ability to work as part of a team with the Agile Working Methodology.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
- Willingness to engage foreign customers and be sensitive to possible language barriers & culture differences.
- Willingness and ability to work on weekends and public holidays on implementation and operations (IT Support) related tasks.
Qualifications:
- 5-8 years of DevOps (Operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial/and/or retail end user IT applications
- Strong ABAP Development skills including but not limited to:
- Proven track record as a competent ABAP programmer.
- Good knowledge of Object Orientated Design Paradigms.
- Test Driven Development Methodologies and how to make new and existing code testable.
- Very strong understanding of optimized data retrieval and code performance techniques.
- Good understanding of the Agile methodology.
- Confluence and JIRA.
- SAP Solution Manager exposure.
- Modern ABAP understanding (advantageous).
- SAP MM, WM, EWM, APO exposure (advantageous).
- SAP S/4 HANA (advantageous).
If you have the above skills and are interested, hit that apply!
