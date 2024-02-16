SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Feb 16, 2024

Are you an experienced SAP ABAP Developer looking for a thrilling career opportunity? Our client is on the lookout for a talented professional to join their dynamic team and contribute to the future of automotive innovation.

Essential Skills Requirements:

  • Experience in the following modules.
  • SAP ABAP, UI5, SAP Fiori.
  • SAP ABAP Certification
  • Problem Solving capabilities.
  • Ability to work as part of a team with the Agile Working Methodology.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
  • Willingness to engage foreign customers and be sensitive to possible language barriers & culture differences.
  • Willingness and ability to work on weekends and public holidays on implementation and operations (IT Support) related tasks.

Qualifications:

  • 5-8 years of DevOps (Operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial/and/or retail end user IT applications
  • Strong ABAP Development skills including but not limited to:
  • Proven track record as a competent ABAP programmer.
  • Good knowledge of Object Orientated Design Paradigms.
  • Test Driven Development Methodologies and how to make new and existing code testable.
  • Very strong understanding of optimized data retrieval and code performance techniques.
  • Good understanding of the Agile methodology.
  • Confluence and JIRA.
  • SAP Solution Manager exposure.
  • Modern ABAP understanding (advantageous).
  • SAP MM, WM, EWM, APO exposure (advantageous).
  • SAP S/4 HANA (advantageous).

If you have the above skills and are interested, hit that apply!

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • JIRA
  • SAP ABAP
  • UI5
  • SAP Fiori

Learn more/Apply for this position