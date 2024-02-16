SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you an experienced SAP ABAP Developer looking for a thrilling career opportunity? Our client is on the lookout for a talented professional to join their dynamic team and contribute to the future of automotive innovation.

Essential Skills Requirements:

Experience in the following modules.

SAP ABAP, UI5, SAP Fiori.

SAP ABAP Certification

Problem Solving capabilities.

Ability to work as part of a team with the Agile Working Methodology.

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.

Willingness to engage foreign customers and be sensitive to possible language barriers & culture differences.

Willingness and ability to work on weekends and public holidays on implementation and operations (IT Support) related tasks.

Qualifications:

5-8 years of DevOps (Operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial/and/or retail end user IT applications

Strong ABAP Development skills including but not limited to:

Proven track record as a competent ABAP programmer.

Good knowledge of Object Orientated Design Paradigms.

Test Driven Development Methodologies and how to make new and existing code testable.

Very strong understanding of optimized data retrieval and code performance techniques.

Good understanding of the Agile methodology.

Confluence and JIRA.

SAP Solution Manager exposure.

Modern ABAP understanding (advantageous).

SAP MM, WM, EWM, APO exposure (advantageous).

SAP S/4 HANA (advantageous).

If you have the above skills and are interested, hit that apply!

