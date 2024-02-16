SAP ARIBA – Systems Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client is on the lookout for energetic, self-motivated individual who shares a passion for service in the banking industry, a System Analyst: SAP Ariba.
Responsibilities
- Interpret specifications to construct SAP Ariba Contract Management System (CMS) solutions that bolster business processes, aligned with pertinent internal and external governance standards.
- Develop, design, and sustain automation and integration within SAP Ariba CMS, adhering to distinct business needs and IT objectives.
- Configure SAP Ariba CMS to align precisely with business requirements.
- Offer technical system support and collaborate with system vendors to promptly address escalated technical concerns.
Position Requirements
Experience
Minimum:
- Understanding of the Supply chain, Procurement and Contracts processes
- 6-8 years’ experience in SAP Ariba and API Integration
- 6-8 years’ experience in SAP Systems design, analysis, configuration and implementation
- Translate Business Requirements into system specifications and systems solutions
- System Technical Specifications, Architecture and Design
- Systems Development and Review
- Responsible for writing technical test cases and performing unit testing
- Quality and on-time delivery of technical system support
- Research and Continuous improvement.
- Automation and integration
- Design, configure and test on Ariba platform.
- SAP Ariba Subject Matter Expert to other team members
Ideal:
- Project Management Experience
- SAP Ariba Certification and API Integration knowledge
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant degree
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce
- Certification in ITIL
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Advanced knowledge and understanding of
- SAP ECC / S4 understanding directly linked to SAP Ariba technical knowledge
- Formal Integration practices
- Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support
- Developing Integrations
Ideal:
- Jira Core
- Confluence
- Advanced knowledge and understanding of Systems Analysis Methodologies
- ITIL Principles and the application thereof
- SAP Ariba Knowledge and technical config capability
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Attention to Detail
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Desired Skills:
- S4
- SAP ECC
- Jira Core
- SAP
- SAP Ariba
- ITIL