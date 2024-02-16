SAP ARIBA – Systems Analyst

Our client is on the lookout for energetic, self-motivated individual who shares a passion for service in the banking industry, a System Analyst: SAP Ariba.

Responsibilities

Interpret specifications to construct SAP Ariba Contract Management System (CMS) solutions that bolster business processes, aligned with pertinent internal and external governance standards.

Develop, design, and sustain automation and integration within SAP Ariba CMS, adhering to distinct business needs and IT objectives.

Configure SAP Ariba CMS to align precisely with business requirements.

Offer technical system support and collaborate with system vendors to promptly address escalated technical concerns.

Position Requirements

Experience

Minimum:

Understanding of the Supply chain, Procurement and Contracts processes

6-8 years’ experience in SAP Ariba and API Integration

6-8 years’ experience in SAP Systems design, analysis, configuration and implementation

Translate Business Requirements into system specifications and systems solutions

System Technical Specifications, Architecture and Design

Systems Development and Review

Responsible for writing technical test cases and performing unit testing

Quality and on-time delivery of technical system support

Research and Continuous improvement.

Automation and integration

Design, configure and test on Ariba platform.

SAP Ariba Subject Matter Expert to other team members

Ideal:

Project Management Experience

SAP Ariba Certification and API Integration knowledge

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant degree

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce

Certification in ITIL

Knowledge

Minimum:

Advanced knowledge and understanding of

SAP ECC / S4 understanding directly linked to SAP Ariba technical knowledge

Formal Integration practices

Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support

Developing Integrations

Ideal:

Jira Core

Confluence

Advanced knowledge and understanding of Systems Analysis Methodologies

ITIL Principles and the application thereof

SAP Ariba Knowledge and technical config capability

Skills

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Attention to Detail

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

