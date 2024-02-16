SAP ARIBA – Systems Analyst

Feb 16, 2024

Our client is on the lookout for energetic, self-motivated individual who shares a passion for service in the banking industry, a System Analyst: SAP Ariba.

Responsibilities

  • Interpret specifications to construct SAP Ariba Contract Management System (CMS) solutions that bolster business processes, aligned with pertinent internal and external governance standards.
  • Develop, design, and sustain automation and integration within SAP Ariba CMS, adhering to distinct business needs and IT objectives.
  • Configure SAP Ariba CMS to align precisely with business requirements.
  • Offer technical system support and collaborate with system vendors to promptly address escalated technical concerns.

Position Requirements

Experience

Minimum:

  • Understanding of the Supply chain, Procurement and Contracts processes
  • 6-8 years’ experience in SAP Ariba and API Integration
  • 6-8 years’ experience in SAP Systems design, analysis, configuration and implementation
  • Translate Business Requirements into system specifications and systems solutions
  • System Technical Specifications, Architecture and Design
  • Systems Development and Review
  • Responsible for writing technical test cases and performing unit testing
  • Quality and on-time delivery of technical system support
  • Research and Continuous improvement.
  • Automation and integration
  • Design, configure and test on Ariba platform.
  • SAP Ariba Subject Matter Expert to other team members

Ideal:

  • Project Management Experience
  • SAP Ariba Certification and API Integration knowledge

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant degree

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce
  • Certification in ITIL

Knowledge

Minimum:

  • Advanced knowledge and understanding of
  • SAP ECC / S4 understanding directly linked to SAP Ariba technical knowledge
  • Formal Integration practices
  • Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support
  • Developing Integrations

Ideal:

  • Jira Core
  • Confluence
  • Advanced knowledge and understanding of Systems Analysis Methodologies
  • ITIL Principles and the application thereof
  • SAP Ariba Knowledge and technical config capability

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Attention to Detail

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

  • S4
  • SAP ECC
  • Jira Core
  • SAP
  • SAP Ariba
  • ITIL

Learn more/Apply for this position