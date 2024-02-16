SAP BI/BW Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

A leading player in the automotive sector known for innovation and excellence. They pride themselves on fostering a collaborative environment where creativity and expertise thrive.

As a Data Scientist specializing in SAP BI/BW, you will play a pivotal role in driving data-driven decisions and optimizing business processes within our organization. Your expertise in SAP Business Intelligence, Business Warehouse, and Business Objects will be instrumental in leveraging data to enhance operational efficiency, drive strategic initiatives, and fuel innovation in the automotive industry.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

SAP BWonHANA & BW4/HANA development experience (Data Flows, Process Chains, BEX Queries, Analyse & solve SAP BW Module issues)

Understanding of BW Modelling Possibilities for ex. LSA & LSA++

Ability to resolve & implement BW Related Incidents & Changes (ITSM incident and changes)

Interface/Integration knowledge / source system connection setup / SDA remote source setup

Ability to create and maintain Development & Functional documentation.

Ability to conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and Security tests.

Deep dive in performance analysis on NetWeaver and Hana

SAP ABAP Development & Debugging experience.

