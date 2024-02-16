12 Month Contract role with top tier Financial Services company for a skilled Scrum Master.
Purpose of role:
The scrum master serves to facilitate scrum to the larger team by ensuring the scrum framework is followed. Be committed to the scrum methodology, agile principles, and best practices—but should also remain flexible and open to opportunities for the team to improve their workflow.
Qualifications
- 3-5 years of experience coaching software teams
- Relevant Scrum Master and/or Kanban Agile Certification
- Culture fit is key for this type of role
Responsibilities for Scrum Master:
- Guides and coaches the Scrum Team on how to use Agile practices and principles to deliver high quality products and services to our customers
- Gets team to a high performing level by recognising areas of strength and improvement and employing appropriate coaching and development techniques
- Help the scrum team achieve higher levels of scrum maturity
- Coaching the team members in self-management and cross-functionality
- Helping the Scrum Team focus on creating high-value Increments that meet the Definition of Done;
- Causing the removal of impediments to the Scrum Team’s progress; and,
- Ensuring that all Scrum events take place and are positive, productive, and kept within the timebox.
- Helping find techniques for effective Product Goal definition and Product Backlog management
- Helping the Scrum Team understand the need for clear and concise Product Backlog items
- Helping establish empirical product planning for a complex environment
- Facilitating stakeholder collaboration sessions as requested or needed
- Removing barriers between stakeholders and Scrum Teams.
- Coach managers, project managers and other stakeholders in agile lifecycles
- Adept at refinement, story splitting, estimation, velocity, retrospection, and other Scrum techniques
- Ability to analyse and think quickly and to resolve conflict
- Strong team facilitation
- Experience with successful Agile development techniques (splitting user stories, test driven development, velocity based planning)
- Strong communication, interpersonal and mentoring skills
- Self-motivation and ability to stay focused in the middle of distraction
- Assist delivery teams with using azure boards management
- Create team delivery dashboards
Desired Skills:
- Kanban
- Agile Practices
- Scrum Principles