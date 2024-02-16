Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg North

12 Month Contract role with top tier Financial Services company for a skilled Scrum Master.

Purpose of role:

The scrum master serves to facilitate scrum to the larger team by ensuring the scrum framework is followed. Be committed to the scrum methodology, agile principles, and best practices—but should also remain flexible and open to opportunities for the team to improve their workflow.

Qualifications

3-5 years of experience coaching software teams

Relevant Scrum Master and/or Kanban Agile Certification

Culture fit is key for this type of role

Responsibilities for Scrum Master:

Guides and coaches the Scrum Team on how to use Agile practices and principles to deliver high quality products and services to our customers

Gets team to a high performing level by recognising areas of strength and improvement and employing appropriate coaching and development techniques

Help the scrum team achieve higher levels of scrum maturity

Coaching the team members in self-management and cross-functionality

Helping the Scrum Team focus on creating high-value Increments that meet the Definition of Done;

Causing the removal of impediments to the Scrum Team’s progress; and,

Ensuring that all Scrum events take place and are positive, productive, and kept within the timebox.

Helping find techniques for effective Product Goal definition and Product Backlog management

Helping the Scrum Team understand the need for clear and concise Product Backlog items

Helping establish empirical product planning for a complex environment

Facilitating stakeholder collaboration sessions as requested or needed

Removing barriers between stakeholders and Scrum Teams.

Coach managers, project managers and other stakeholders in agile lifecycles

Adept at refinement, story splitting, estimation, velocity, retrospection, and other Scrum techniques

Ability to analyse and think quickly and to resolve conflict

Strong team facilitation

Experience with successful Agile development techniques (splitting user stories, test driven development, velocity based planning)

Strong communication, interpersonal and mentoring skills

Self-motivation and ability to stay focused in the middle of distraction

Assist delivery teams with using azure boards management

Create team delivery dashboards

Desired Skills:

Kanban

Agile Practices

Scrum Principles

