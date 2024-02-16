Senior BI Developer

Feb 16, 2024

We are looking for a Senior BI Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton.
What you will be doing:

  • Interact with business and system analysts to resolve problems.
  • Collaborate with analysts to understand source structures, evaluate requirements and finally deliver a solid solution.
  • Conduct data analysis on various source systems as part of the solution development process.
  • Develop and maintain SSIS packages.
  • Create required database structures.
  • Develop and maintain T-SQL code.
  • Analyse SQL execution plan to optimise performance.
  • Develop SSAS models.
  • Workshop solutions with Systems Analysts and Architect to compile relevant technical specifications.
  • Contribute to the development of architectural guidelines and standards.
  • Prototyping, Research and Development of new techniques and solutions
  • Team engagement champion
  • Scheduling business processes via ETL tools
  • Excel Reporting and scripting – advanced charting, conditional formatting.
  • Understand and resolve complexities working across multiple database platforms.
  • Develop PowerBI and SSRS reports.
  • Must be able to read and maintain code not written by yourself.
  • Have experience following a formal SDLC as part of solution delivery.
  • Optimise ETL processes as well as SQL queries by analysing query execution plans.
  • Maintain code repositories for version control of developed solutions.
  • Peer review of code and solutions developed.
  • Create and maintain metadata repositories.
  • Implement database structures according to specifications and guide on improvements (indexes/partitioning etc.) where necessary.
  • Perform ETL support on a standby basis to ensure that the ETL batch completes within SLA.

What we are looking for:

  • Completed IT degree / BSc degree or other related fields
  • Microsoft Business Intelligence certifications will be an added advantage
  • 5 years’ experience in BI with over 3 years’ experience in implementing complete BI solutions within an enterprise data warehouse.
  • Ability to design and implement complete ETL processes using SSIS and T-SQL.
  • Strong ETL experience in loading slowly changing dimensions as well as transactional and snapshot fact tables.
  • Strong reporting experience using Microsoft data technology stack such as (, SSRS, Power BI)

Desired Skills:

  • SSIS
  • T-SQL
  • SQL
  • ETL

