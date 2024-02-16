Senior BI Developer – Remote Remote

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Senior BI Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton.

What you will be doing:

Interact with business and system analysts to resolve problems.

Collaborate with analysts to understand source structures, evaluate requirements and finally deliver a solid solution.

Conduct data analysis on various source systems as part of the solution development process.

Develop and maintain SSIS packages.

Create required database structures.

Develop and maintain T-SQL code.

Analyse SQL execution plan to optimise performance.

Develop SSAS models.

Workshop solutions with Systems Analysts and Architect to compile relevant technical specifications.

Contribute to the development of architectural guidelines and standards.

Prototyping, Research and Development of new techniques and solutions

Team engagement champion

Scheduling business processes via ETL tools

Excel Reporting and scripting – advanced charting, conditional formatting.

Understand and resolve complexities working across multiple database platforms.

Develop PowerBI and SSRS reports.

Must be able to read and maintain code not written by yourself.

Have experience following a formal SDLC as part of solution delivery.

Optimise ETL processes as well as SQL queries by analysing query execution plans.

Maintain code repositories for version control of developed solutions.

Peer review of code and solutions developed.

Create and maintain metadata repositories.

Implement database structures according to specifications and guide on improvements (indexes/partitioning etc.) where necessary.

Perform ETL support on a standby basis to ensure that the ETL batch completes within SLA.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree / BSc degree or other related fields

Microsoft Business Intelligence certifications will be an added advantage

5 years’ experience in BI with over 3 years’ experience in implementing complete BI solutions within an enterprise data warehouse.

Ability to design and implement complete ETL processes using SSIS and T-SQL.

Strong ETL experience in loading slowly changing dimensions as well as transactional and snapshot fact tables.

Strong reporting experience using Microsoft data technology stack such as (, SSRS, Power BI)

