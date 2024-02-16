Senior Developer: Database SAP BI BW – Gauteng Centurion

Senior Developer: Database (SAP BI/BW)

LOCATION Centurion

POSITION TYPE Permanent

JOB PURPOSE

Responsible for the design, implementation and deployment of SAP business intelligence solutions (applications and technologies which are used to gather, provide access to, and analyze data and information about company operations) for end-to-end data warehousing and analytics.

QUALIFICATIONS

– National Diploma in IT

– ABAP Certification

EXPERIENCE

– 3-5 years Significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting

– 3-5 years Experience in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)

– 3-5 years Understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases SAP Business Intelligence and Data Warehouse

– 3-5 years Database design, modelling, optimisation and performance improvement

– 3-5 years Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies

– 3-5 years Exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

Database Application Development and Scripts

– Interpret and compile technical design documentation

– Develop user database interfaces and front- end applications.

– Design Databases

– Perform Data Management

– Perform Database mirroring /replication

– Develop Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types, Stored Procedures inline with Business requirementsSystem Analysis and Design

– Facilitate scoping workshops / extract client business requirements

